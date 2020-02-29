Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Short Interest Update

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODT. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 664,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 65,344 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 773,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODT traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $29.59. 130,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,424. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

