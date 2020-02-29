ODUWA Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $259,343.00 and $54,301.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00040242 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00071383 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000875 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,565.88 or 0.99714047 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000959 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00068016 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

