Odyssey One Day Trading Volume Reaches $271,799.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Gate.io and CoinTiger. In the last week, Odyssey has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $271,799.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.02514021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Upbit, Huobi, CoinTiger, Bittrex, LBank, HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

