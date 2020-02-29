Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after buying an additional 563,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,272.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,051,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after buying an additional 138,316 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 704.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 111,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 97,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $29.13 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

OPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

