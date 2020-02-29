Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.94% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $30,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2,393.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

