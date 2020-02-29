Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 30th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 69,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oil States International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oil States International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 167,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Oil States International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period.

OIS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. 700,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,397. The firm has a market cap of $451.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oil States International has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $21.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OIS shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oil States International from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oil States International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

