OKCash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $38,859.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $38,859.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00040701 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00070969 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000839 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,719.40 or 1.00509100 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000932 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00066844 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001418 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,024,059 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

