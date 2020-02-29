Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

OSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.