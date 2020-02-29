OLXA Hits Market Capitalization of $117,606.00 (OLXA)

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. OLXA has a total market cap of $117,606.00 and $7.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OLXA has traded 70.2% lower against the US dollar. One OLXA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and EtherFlyer.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.19 or 0.02447585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00224614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00049395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OLXA Token Profile

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,359,419,210 tokens. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin. OLXA’s official message board is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset. The official website for OLXA is www.olxacoin.com.

OLXA Token Trading

OLXA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OLXA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OLXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

