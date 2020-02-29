OmiseGO Hits 1-Day Volume of $221.95 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $119.90 million and approximately $221.95 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00009908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Exmo, BigONE and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, HitBTC, Fatbtc, ZB.COM, Crex24, BigONE, BitBay, Kyber Network, IDEX, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Exmo, GOPAX, Livecoin, FCoin, Liqui, Braziliex, Coinone, Neraex, Hotbit, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, Independent Reserve, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance, COSS, Mercatox, Ovis, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, ChaoEX, IDCM, B2BX, CoinEx, Bittrex, Huobi, BitMart, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Coinnest, Poloniex, Koinex, C2CX, Coinsuper, AirSwap, Vebitcoin, BitForex, BX Thailand, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Bithumb, CoinTiger, DDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, TDAX, ABCC, Coinrail, Iquant, Tidex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

