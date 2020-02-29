Omni (OMNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, Omni has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00022304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Cryptohub. Omni has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1,331.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00680882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007460 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,855 coins and its circulating supply is 562,539 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

