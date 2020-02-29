On.Live (ONL) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $287,930.00 and approximately $519.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. In the last week, On.Live has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00485018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.40 or 0.06472033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00069523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030302 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005636 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official website is on.live. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live.

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

