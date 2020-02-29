On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Earns News Impact Score of -3.67

News stories about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTIV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 43,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,914. On Track Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.04.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

