One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 30th total of 320,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in One Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of One Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of One Group Hospitality by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STKS shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of One Group Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. One Group Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. 149,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. One Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.73.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

