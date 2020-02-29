One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 104.3% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 396,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $2.13. 117,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.00. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

