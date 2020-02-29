OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $21.57 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 405,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,565,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 11.9% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.