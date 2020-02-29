OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Update

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the January 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 602,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,633,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,312,950.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $3,263,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of OneMain by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $2.83 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

