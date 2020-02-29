OneRoot Network (RNT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.51 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $2.51 million and $1.95 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00056589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00484531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $562.28 or 0.06501114 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00068751 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030318 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.