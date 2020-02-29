Ontology Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $437.94 million and approximately $105.92 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00007928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Bitbns and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000501 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, Binance, Indodax, HitBTC, Gate.io, BCEX, Bitbns, BitMart, Huobi, Koinex, Upbit, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

