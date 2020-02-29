Open Platform Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a total market cap of $733,008.00 and $224.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.02463293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00224244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127430 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.