Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Announces Earnings Results

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.20 million.

Shares of OPRT stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 94,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,815. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.73 million and a P/E ratio of 18.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.12.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

