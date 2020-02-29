Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,392 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,475 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 43,392 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $109,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 46,511 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 80,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 696,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,848,000 after buying an additional 246,600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 66,511 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 333,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,117,000 after buying an additional 27,219 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.01. 96,388,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,345,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,203.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

