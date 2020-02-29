Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 60,000 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Yelp accounts for about 2.3% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Yelp worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Yelp by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YELP traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,292. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Yelp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

