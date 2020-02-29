Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for about 0.6% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Zscaler by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. DA Davidson reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $5,941,153.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,372,389.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,187 shares of company stock valued at $13,432,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

