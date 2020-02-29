OptiNose (OPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect OptiNose to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Shares of OPTN opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,100 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded OptiNose from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

