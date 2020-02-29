Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 51,186 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2,981.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

