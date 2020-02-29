OracleChain (OCT) Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. One OracleChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BigONE and OTCBTC. OracleChain has a total market cap of $357,484.00 and approximately $5,806.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain launched on June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io.

Buying and Selling OracleChain

OracleChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OTCBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

