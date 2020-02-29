Orbs Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $26.80 million and approximately $459,830.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,041,315,577 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

