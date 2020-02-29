Orchid Trading Down 14.1% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00056512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00481796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $563.64 or 0.06508264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00068026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030373 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

