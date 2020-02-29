Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OEC opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $855.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $28.29.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 64.30% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

