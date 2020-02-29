Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

OFIX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 192,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $1,600,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 103.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 813,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 413,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1,801.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 41,988 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

