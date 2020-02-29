OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of OSI Systems worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 46.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $81.27. 243,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,590. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,265,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,545,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $187,689.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,765.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,041 shares of company stock worth $3,714,375. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.