OST Price Tops $0.0128 on Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Gate.io, Binance and Upbit. OST has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and $198,547.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OST has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.02452685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OST

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,236,973 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, IDCM, OKEx, Upbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

