OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect OTC Markets Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Shares of OTC Markets Group stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

OTCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

