OTOCASH Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (OTO)

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. One OTOCASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Instant Bitex and Altilly. Over the last week, OTOCASH has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. OTOCASH has a market cap of $6.94 million and $2,405.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OTOCASH

OTOCASH (CRYPTO:OTO) is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. The official website for OTOCASH is www.otocash.io. OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OTOCASH Token Trading

OTOCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Instant Bitex and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OTOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OTOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

