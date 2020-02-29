OVCODE (OVC) Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One OVCODE token can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, OVCODE has traded flat against the US dollar. OVCODE has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1,080.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.02479978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00227570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129354 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OVCODE Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,879,415 tokens. OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode. The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode.

OVCODE Token Trading

OVCODE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

