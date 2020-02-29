OVCODE Price Reaches $0.0267 on Exchanges (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One OVCODE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. OVCODE has a market cap of $1.17 million and $1,079.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OVCODE has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OVCODE

OVCODE's total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,879,415 tokens. The official website for OVCODE is ovcode.com. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode. OVCODE's official message board is medium.com/@ovcode.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OVCODE

OVCODE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OVCODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

