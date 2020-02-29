Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Short Interest Down 16.6% in February

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the January 30th total of 567,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OSG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 535,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,301. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $149.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.19. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Julie Silcock acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $140,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,059,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 209,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 78,234 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 182,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 661,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 303,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.