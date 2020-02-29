OWNDATA (OWN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,771.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $588,907.00 and approximately $25,771.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00424255 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 162.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008841 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011735 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012472 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001721 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.