P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Short Interest Update

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTSI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.61. 9,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $232.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $71.56.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTSI. BidaskClub cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

