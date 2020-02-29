PAC Global Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $249,554.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $249,554.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 74.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, P2PB2B, Crex24, Graviex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

