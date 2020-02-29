Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,434 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $4,110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

SNX traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.03. 516,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,991. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day moving average is $119.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $35,006.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,300.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

