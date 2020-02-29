Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms have commented on PACB. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $55,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 874,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,603 shares of company stock worth $2,440,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 6,953,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 85,650 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after buying an additional 989,998 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $27,148,000. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 4,718,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after buying an additional 128,814 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,737,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after buying an additional 273,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 2,346,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,887. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $538.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

