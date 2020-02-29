Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director John P. Gethin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,716.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SMP stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 150,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,991. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.