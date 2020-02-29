Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,310 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of FormFactor worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in FormFactor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in FormFactor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in FormFactor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in FormFactor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $341,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,652. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.37. 984,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,261. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.71. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

