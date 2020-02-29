Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Ichor worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ichor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ichor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ichor by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ichor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ichor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. 924,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $651.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,483 shares of company stock worth $528,796. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

