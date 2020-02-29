Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Patrick Industries worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 29.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 43.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,377,373.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,898 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $152,956.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,053 shares in the company, valued at $33,201,417.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,865 shares of company stock worth $5,157,657 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,651. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

