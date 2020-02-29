Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,280 Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Banc of California worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter worth about $508,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Banc of California by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Banc of California by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 19.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 685,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Banc of California Inc has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $19.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.