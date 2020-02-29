Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,339.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,141 shares of company stock worth $1,303,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.38. 939,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Biosciences has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

