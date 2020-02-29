PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Short Interest Update

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 835,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 298,954 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 582,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

PACW traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,185. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

